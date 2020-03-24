Karanvir Bohra Urges Men to Help Wives During COVID-19 Crisis
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, TV actor Karanvir Bohra took to social media to request men to help out their wives in cleaning up the house and doing other chores.
“With schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if the men help the women out at home”, Karanvir wrote on Instagram.
Along with the note, he also shared a photo wherein he is seen holding a broom in his hand while his kids look on.
“Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When Teejay (Karanvir’s wife) does other chores, I share the work load during these times of quarantine”, he added.
Karanvir, who is best known for his role in Shararat, got married to Teejay in 2006. The couple share two twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.
While social distancing, celebs have taken to Instagram to communicate with fans. A few days back, Dipika Kakar shared an Instagram story where she is playing badminton with husband Shoaib Ibrahim.
Kahan Hum Kahan Tum actor Karan V Grover, on the other hand, has busied himself in cooking. In a video shared on Instagram, Karan was seen preparing Matar Paneer and rotis. He also asked everyone to adhere to take precautions against coronavirus. “Hunger the first element of discipline , if we can control what we eat ,we may be able to control everything else perhaps .
(Inputs: IANS)