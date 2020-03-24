Karanvir Bohra Urges Men to Help Wives During COVID-19 Crisis
Karanvir Bohra helps out with household chores during the self-isolation period.&nbsp;
Karanvir Bohra helps out with household chores during the self-isolation period. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Karanvir Bohra Urges Men to Help Wives During COVID-19 Crisis

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, TV actor Karanvir Bohra took to social media to request men to help out their wives in cleaning up the house and doing other chores.

“With schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if the men help the women out at home”, Karanvir wrote on Instagram.

Also Read : Shows Recommended by Aahana Kumra During Self-Isolation

Loading...

Along with the note, he also shared a photo wherein he is seen holding a broom in his hand while his kids look on.

“Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When Teejay (Karanvir’s wife) does other chores, I share the work load during these times of quarantine”, he added.

Karanvir, who is best known for his role in Shararat, got married to Teejay in 2006. The couple share two twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.

While social distancing, celebs have taken to Instagram to communicate with fans. A few days back, Dipika Kakar shared an Instagram story where she is playing badminton with husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

Also Read : This is How Deepika, Katrina Spent Their Day in Self-Isolation

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum actor Karan V Grover, on the other hand, has busied himself in cooking. In a video shared on Instagram, Karan was seen preparing Matar Paneer and rotis. He also asked everyone to adhere to take precautions against coronavirus. “Hunger the first element of discipline , if we can control what we eat ,we may be able to control everything else perhaps .

(Inputs: IANS)

Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

    Loading...