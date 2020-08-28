Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu Ready to Welcome Their Third Child
Karnavir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu announce pregnancy on social media.
TV actor Karanvir Bohra surprised fans on his birthday, 28 August, as he and wife Teejay Sidhu announced that they are expecting their third child. Teejay shared a picture with Karanvir and wrote, "So many blessings...And now we get one more. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."
Karanvir also took to Instagram to write, "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already."
Many celebrities including Surbhi Jyoti, Bharti Singh, Sameera Reddy and others congratulated the couple.
Karanvir and Teejay were blessed with twin girls in 2016. They named them Bella and Vienna.
