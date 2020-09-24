Karan Patel to Tina Datta: Likely Participants for 'Bigg Boss 14'

The hugely popular show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is gearing up for its 14th season. The show is all set to premiere on 3 October and there are already a number of speculations about the participants who will be part of the game this year.

Like every year, the participants will officially be announced during the premiere of the show. However, several names are doing the rounds for a tentative list.

Here looking at who all are likely to be part of Bigg Boss 14.