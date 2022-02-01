‘It Was Cute’: Karan Kundrra on Tejasswi Prakash Celebrating BB15 Win With Him
Karan Kundrra said that Tejasswi Prakash made his stronger on Bigg Boss 15.
Tejasswi Prakash won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and Karan Kundrra shared glimpses of them celebrating her win on Instagram. In a recent interview, Karan revealed that Tejasswi showed up at his house at 5.30 in the morning after she left the Bigg Boss set.
Karan Kundrra told The Times of India, “Tejasswi didn't have my address, but as soon as she came out of the (Bigg Boss) house, instead of enjoying her win at home with family, she asked the production people to drop her at my house. Main so gaya tha (I was alseep), she landed at my house at 5.30 in the morning. It was cute.”
Tejasswi and Karan started dating inside the Bigg Boss house and were both finalists. While Tejasswi won, Karan emerged as the second runner-up and Pratik Sehajpal was named the first runner-up. Karan had shared a selfie with Tejasswi after the show ended.
Karan Kundrra also posted a video on his Instagram stories while he was on his way to Tejasswi's house. When he stepped out of his car, she was seen standing in her balcony waiting for him.
After the finale, Karan posted a cryptic tweet that read, “A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock.”
Some people on social media accused his relationship with Tejasswi of having an adverse effect on his game. Karan rubbished the allegations and said that Tejasswi made him stronger and he might’ve given up if she wasn’t there.
“I lived the Bigg Boss journey the way I wanted to. If I fell in love, why would it be Tejasswi's fault? Why are people blaming her for this? She made me stronger, gave me the strength to survive till the end in that madhouse. If she wasn't there, main give up kar ke nikal gaya hota (If she wasn’t there, I would’ve given up and left),” Karan Kundrra said.
During the finale, the show’s host Salman Khan also announced that Tejasswi Prakash has been cast as the lead in Naagin 6.
