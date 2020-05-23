If you follow Karan Johar on Instagram, chances are that you wait for his next video of his kids to come. Johar has been sharing hilarious videos of his twins on Instagram ever since the lockdown started. Latest from the Johar house is the video of Yash Johar and Roohi Johar fiddling with the bags and when asked what they are up to and where they are headed, they say, “The airport.”The hilarious conversation that follows between Karan and his kids, is bound to leave you laughing. Karan shared this video and captioned it, “Porters in Pret a porter! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles.”Karan Johar then goes on to inform them that there are no flights to take them anywhere and asks them what they will do and how they will go. To this, Yash replies to Karan that he will go inside the luggage bag and Roohi too, says the same.