Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, 30 April, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67. Rishi breathed his last after he was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last night. Several actors conveyed their condolences on social media.A host of celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and several others conveyed their condolences on social media. Karan Johar too put out a heartfelt post on Instagram.He said, "I was 7 years old and overheard that my parents were invited to see a preview of "Duniya meri Jeb mein"...it starred my favourite Rishi kapoor...it was school night and my very particular mother refused to let me come with her....I threw such a tantrum because i couldn't bear the fact that I was being disallowed from seeing a Chintu kapoor film...the parents finally succumbed...i went ....with stars in my eyes...like i had every time I saw him on celluloid...he was my HERO!"He then went on to talk about his favourite Rishi Kapoor moments on celluloid and said, "The very handsome,the exceptionally charming,the eternally Romantic RISHI KAPOOR...my childhood was dedicated to watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his printed sweaters and dancing in my bedroom.....doing the dafliwalle routine with a dinner plate in front of my school friends...and finally nearly fainting when I met him for the first time in Cochin on the sets of my fathers film DUNIYA..."He added, "I looked at him like he was a monument that I wanted to keep marvelling at....when i directed him in SOTY i shed a tear silently after he gave his first shot ... a major childhood dream was actualised ....today i feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence...a piece of my growing years has been snatched away....i am honoured to love him...to know him...to have a drink and reminisce with him....I still will .. how can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never. Dard -e dil....but this legendary legacy will live on! I LOVE YOU RISHI KAPOOR!"Karan Johar had worked with Rishi Kapoor on Student of The Year. Rishi had also starred in two other Dharma films- Agneepath and Kapoor and Sons.