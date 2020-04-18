Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to Donate for COVID-19 Relief

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday announced his support to various relief funds and a host of NGOs to help those affected by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The producer will be donating to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund through his banner Dharma Productions. The production house will also be helping out not-for-profits such as Give India Fundraisers, GOONJ, Zomato Feeding India, International Association for Human Values (IAHV) and Producers Guild of India.

"Over the past month India has stood united in this decision to stay home and stay safe until we overcome this pandemic. But there is so much more to do in order to win the fight against this dreaded disease," the production house said in a statement. "With the lockdown being extended, it's only going to get harder on everyone, especially those workers and technicians who rely on daily wages for their livelihood. They are in a situation in which they don't have clarity on where their next meal is coming from...and that can be scary.... very scary," it added.