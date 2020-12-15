Karan Johar & Bunty Sajdeh Launch Talent Management Company
Johar and Sajdeh took to social media to share the news.
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar and talent management firm Cornerstone's CEO Bunty Sajdeh have teamed up to launch a fresh talent representation and management company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).
Speaking about the venture, Johar and Sajdeh said in a statement, "Dharma Cornerstone Agency will aim to be a safe home where seasoned professionalism will meet existing & contemporary talent in this era of popular culture to reinforce premium content production via films, endorsements, OTT content, events, appearances. It will also work with its talent to build their brand via their digital/social presence and personal PR. With dedicated efforts to serve as a platform to shape, polish & refine each artist’s career, the agency aims to unify dreams & potential of each associated talent".
Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the news and shared his excitement. "We at @DharmaMovies have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent!", Johar tweeted.
Bunty Sajdeh also shared the news on Instagram with the hashtags #blessed, #humbled, #excited.
