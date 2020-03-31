Was Scheduled to Shoot ‘Takht’ In Italy, Spain Reveals Karan Johar

In a video chat with film journalist Rajeev Masand, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed how his schedule for his next ambitious period film, Takht, had been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown. While saying that the schedule and release of his film were the least of his worries in the current situation, Karan said that he was scheduled to start shooting in April.

“We were beginning our shoot on the 24th of April, for that we had to put up sets in March, which we had to completely stop, because we realised things were completely going all over and we needed to contain every kind of situation at that point of time, so we had to pull the stops on all our set construction. Our first schedule was on 24 of April, we were shooting with Vicky and Bhumi and then Ranveer was joining in on the 1st of May with Anil Kapoor and Kareena and Janhvi. Alia was shooting with us in the end of May and June. The entire cast was coming together, we were reading, we had done a look test on the 9th of March with all the three men in the film. I wanted to see Anil and Ranveer and Vicky in one frame. And then we were shooting with the girls the week after and then everything just got cancelled,” Karan said.