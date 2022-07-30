Action Director Recalls Why He ‘Kicked Kapil Sharma Off’ the Sets of ‘Gadar'

He further revealed, “I prefer to operate the camera and was looking at the frame when I saw one man running in the other direction. I called him and asked why he did that, and told him 'teri wajah se one more hua shot, idhar hi jana. bhaag ke jaa (We’ll have to retake the shot because of you. Run in this direction).' I then focused on him but found him running in the opposite direction once again."

Tinu then said that he ran towards Kapil, ‘slapped him and kicked him out of the film’. Gadar stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Amrish Puri.

Kapil Sharma had talked about being a part of the film on his TV show when Sunny Deol was a guest on the show. “When I saw an empty space, I ran. He (Tinu) grabbed me and reprimanded me. I told him that when you said ‘action’, I ran."