Action Director Recalls Why He ‘Kicked Kapil Sharma Off’ the Sets of ‘Gadar'
Kapil Sharma had earlier said that his scene from 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha' was cut.
Action director Tinu Verma has revealed that he once kicked Kapil Sharma out from the sets of his film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He added that the comedian has also talked about the incident on his show, the Kapil Sharma Show.
In conversation with Mukesh Khanna, Tinu recalled, “Kapil Sharma has talked about this on his show as well. His father told him that if he wanted to be an actor, he should visit the sets where Gadar was being shot.”
He further revealed, “I prefer to operate the camera and was looking at the frame when I saw one man running in the other direction. I called him and asked why he did that, and told him 'teri wajah se one more hua shot, idhar hi jana. bhaag ke jaa (We’ll have to retake the shot because of you. Run in this direction).' I then focused on him but found him running in the opposite direction once again."
Tinu then said that he ran towards Kapil, ‘slapped him and kicked him out of the film’. Gadar stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Amrish Puri.
Kapil Sharma had talked about being a part of the film on his TV show when Sunny Deol was a guest on the show. “When I saw an empty space, I ran. He (Tinu) grabbed me and reprimanded me. I told him that when you said ‘action’, I ran."
"They chased me away; I ran into the crowd again. The film was released, and I took my friends to the theatre to show them my scene. My scene was cut.”Kapil Sharma
The comedian made his Bollywood debut as a lead in the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.