Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Welcome a Baby Boy
The couple also have a daughter who was born in 2019.
Comedian Kapil Sharma took to Twitter on Monday, 1 February, to announce the arrival of his second child with wife Ginni Chatrath. "Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of god, baby n motherboth r fine (sic), thhank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers (sic). Love you all. Ginni n Kapil," he tweeted.
A few days earlier Kapil had revealed in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) chat on Twitter that The Kapil Sharma Show would go on a short hiatus in February while he went on paternity leave. When asked by a fan why the show was going off air, Kapil responded, "Bcoz (sic) I need (to) be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby." Reports have suggested that the show will be revamped in the meantime and will return shortly with a few new creative elements.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on 12 December 2018 in a ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple welcomed their daughter Anayra on 9 December, 2019.
