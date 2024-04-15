Kannada Film Producer Soundarya Jagadish Passes Away; Cops Suspect Suicide

DCP (North) Saidulu Adavath said that Jagadish’s wife had filed a complaint. “We are investigating the case from all angles. Recently, his mother-in-law passed away and he was depressed because he was attached to her. He was also under medication for stress,” he told the media.

Jagadish's relatives also told reporters that there were no financial or health problems in the family. The producer is survived by his wife and two children.

Appu And Pappu, Mast Maja Maadi, Snehitaru and Ramleela are some well-known movies that Jagadish produced.