Kannada Actor Swathi Sathish's Gets a Swollen Face After Root Canal Procedure
Swathi Sathish has reportedly considered taking the legal route against the hospital.
Kannada actor Swathi Sathish developed a swelling on the right side of her face after she underwent a root canal surgery. A paparazzo account shared pictures of her before and after the procedure, on social media.
According to reports, Swathi's doctor told her that the dwelling is natural and would subside in a few hours but it has persisted for about 20 days.
A Kannada news channel reported that Swathi is upset because of the reported medical negligence by the medical staff and has even considered taking the legal route.
Swathi has worked in Kannada films like 6 to 6 and FIR.
