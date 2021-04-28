Kannada Actor Shanaya Katwe Held as Suspect For Brother's Murder

Kannada actor Shanaya Katwe has been arrested by the Hubballi rural police over allegedly murdering her 32 year-old brother. According to reports, the police said that the actor and her live-in partner killed the former's brother, supposedly for objecting to the relationship, and disposed of the body in a jungle.

Dharwad Superintendent of Police P Krishnakant said the actor was allegedly in a relationship with a realtor which the brother did not approve of. He also told reporters, "Rakesh was a major hurdle to her love affair. Hence he was murdered and the body burnt."