Kannada Actor Nagabhushana Arrested; Woman Killed After His Car Hit A Couple

Popular Kannada actor Nagabhushana is now at the center of a massive controversy following a tragic accident. Reportedly, his car struck a couple, resulting in a fatal incident where a woman lost her life.

The unfortunate event occurred on a Saturday night around 9:45 pm on Vasantnagar main road in Bengaluru. 58-year-old Krishna and his wife, 48-year-old Prema, were walking along the road when Nagabhushana's car first hit an electric pole and then collided with the couple.

A woman named Prema tragically lost her life in the incident, according to Hindustan Times. Krishna sustained severe injuries and was promptly transferred to Portis Hospital in the Bannerghatta area. His condition remains critical.

Notably, Nagabhushana himself took the injured couple to the hospital. The victim's son, named Partha, filed a case at the police station.