Chiranjeevi Sarja, one of the talented actors of the Kannada film industry, passed away on Sunday (7 June). He was 39. As per reports, the actor was suffering from breathing issues and was admitted to a private hospital in Bangalore.Sources told Times of India that Chiranjeevi was immediately taken to a hospital after he complained of breathing trouble. However, he passed away due to a cardiac attack. Doctors will be releasing a statement soon.Chiranjeevi Sarja made his acting debut from the movie Vayuputra in 2009. He is the nephew of South Indian star Arjun Sarja, and brother of action prince Dhruva Sarja.Chiranjeevi Sarja starred in movies such as like Chirru, Chandralekha, Aatagara, Bharjari, Seizer, Amma I Love You and Sinnga. He was last seen in Shivarjuna.Celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise: