Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus for the Third Time
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test, the result of which came out on Tuesday, 24 March, as per a report by IANS. The second test was conducted on Sunday, 22 March, and she had tested positive in that one too.
Kanika is currently undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. SGPGIMS Director Prof R. K. Dhiman said that the singer’s treatment will continue till at least two tests come out negative.
Meanwhile Kanika's friend Ojas Desai, who had stayed with her at the Taj Hotel for two days and had later gone missing, has now tested negative for the virus.
In a statement issued by Ojas, he said that he got himself tested for COVID-19 at the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Mumbai and the reports came out to be negative. He even posted his test reports on social media.
Meanwhile, all those who had interacted with Kanika during her stay in Lucknow earlier this month, have tested negative for coronavirus which is a major relief since a number of politicians, businessmen and socialites had attend a party with the singer.
Kanika Kapoor on Friday, 20 March, confirmed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the UK on 9 March. Prior to being diagnosed, the singer from from Mumbai to Lucknow to meet her family on 11 March, stayed at the Taj Hotel and attended at least three parties, including one attended by top bureaucrats such as National Vice President of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje, her son and MP Dushyant Singh and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh. However, she has claimed that she went through due procedure at the airport on arrival in India and initially The singer defended herself by saying that she exhibited no known symptoms of COVID-19 at the time.
(With Inputs from: IANS)
