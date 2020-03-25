Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus for the Third Time

Meanwhile, all those who had interacted with Kanika during her stay in Lucknow earlier this month, have tested negative for coronavirus which is a major relief since a number of politicians, businessmen and socialites had attend a party with the singer.

Kanika Kapoor on Friday, 20 March, confirmed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the UK on 9 March. Prior to being diagnosed, the singer from from Mumbai to Lucknow to meet her family on 11 March, stayed at the Taj Hotel and attended at least three parties, including one attended by top bureaucrats such as National Vice President of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje, her son and MP Dushyant Singh and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh. However, she has claimed that she went through due procedure at the airport on arrival in India and initially The singer defended herself by saying that she exhibited no known symptoms of COVID-19 at the time.