Singer Kanika Kapoor has cleared the air on her diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus, by issuing a public statement. She took to social media to explain her stand and said 'several versions of stories out there seem to be fuelled because she chose to stay silent.'She clarified that she is currently in Lucknow spending time with her parents. "Every person that I have come in contact with be it in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of Covid-19. In fact all those tested have been negative," wrote Kanika.The statement reads, "I travelled from UK to Mumbai on March 10 and was duly screened at the international airport. I travelled to Lucknow the following day on March 11 to see my family. There was no screening set up for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15 I attended a friend's lunch and dinner.""There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I had symptoms on March 17 and 18 so I requested to be tested. I was tested on the 19th March, and on 20th March when informed that my test was positive, I chose to go to the hospital."Kanika KapoorKanika further added that she has been at home for 21 days now and also thanked doctors and medical staff for 'taking care of her during a very emotionally testing time.'Read the full statement here:Lucknow's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) had filed an FIR against her in Sarojini Nagar Police Station after she had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Two other FIRs had also been registered against Kanika Kapoor for negligence. One was been filed at Hazratganj Police Station and the other one at Gomti Nagar Police Station.