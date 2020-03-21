Under Quarantine in Poor Sanitary Conditions, Alleges Kanika
Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, has spoken out after being called out for failing to self-isolate after she returned to India from the UK on 9 March. In an interview with Times of India, she dismissed rumours that she had dodged the authorities and insisted that she was “properly screened at Mumbai airport”. The singer defended herself by saying that she exhibited no known symptoms of COVID-19 at the time and decided to fly to Lucknow to meet her family on 11 March. She tried to justify her actions claiming, “At that time there was no advisory issued by the government on anyone travelling from abroad to be under self-quarantine.”
She admitted to attending “a small birthday bash” in Lucknow, along with several bureaucrats, including Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh. Kanika went on to claim that she called state helpline numbers when she felt flu-like symptoms coming on. However, she says they tried to dissuade her saying that she likely did not have the coronavirus.
“It was only after I pestered them that the CMO sent people to take my samples. I was the one who pestered the authorities, who I felt were taking things lightly. It took them three days to send someone to collect my sample and test it. From Monday till then, I had confined myself to my room. The moment I felt sick, I called up the authorities. So tell me, who’s been lax?” she claimed.
On Friday, 20 March, Kanika was put under quarantine at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medicial Sciences (SGPIMS) in Lucknow. The singer has accused staff of treating her poorly. She told Times of India that when she asked for food after being admitted, she was only given “two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it”. She alleged that the room she is staying in “has mosquitoes and is full of dust”. She also claimed that when she asked a doctor to have her room cleaned, he responded saying she should not expect the kind of treatment she would get at a five-star hotel. “I am being ill-treated here and it feels like I'm in jail. They are behaving as if I am a criminal for no fault of mine,” she told the publication.
Kanika has been booked for negligence by the Lucknow police, and a criminal complaint has been filed against her in a Bihar court, accusing her of neglecting and disobeying an order issued by a public servant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
