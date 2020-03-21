Under Quarantine in Poor Sanitary Conditions, Alleges Kanika

On Friday, 20 March, Kanika was put under quarantine at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medicial Sciences (SGPIMS) in Lucknow. The singer has accused staff of treating her poorly. She told Times of India that when she asked for food after being admitted, she was only given “two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it”. She alleged that the room she is staying in “has mosquitoes and is full of dust”. She also claimed that when she asked a doctor to have her room cleaned, he responded saying she should not expect the kind of treatment she would get at a five-star hotel. “I am being ill-treated here and it feels like I'm in jail. They are behaving as if I am a criminal for no fault of mine,” she told the publication.