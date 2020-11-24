Kangana & Rangoli Given Protection From Arrest by Bombay HC

During the course of the hearing the Mumbai Police was pulled up by Justice Shinde for adding Section 124A (sedition) to the FIR. "Are you treating citizens of country like this? 124A?", Justice Shinde asked the lawyer representing the Police.

Justice Shinde further said that courts have been granting protection from arrest in petitions seeking quashing of FIRs when the person has not been arrested.

Finally, the high court decided that Kangana and Rangoli will assist the police when they land in Mumbai in January. The duo have also been forbidden to comment in public or post in social media about the said FIR.

The next hearing has been scheduled for 11 January, 2021.