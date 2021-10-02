Kangana Ranaut To Be Brand Ambassador of Uttar Pradesh Govt's New Scheme

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been announced as the brand ambassador of the Uttar Pradesh government's new 'One district-one product' scheme. The announcement came shortly after Ranaut met with UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Friday night.

The state government's Additional Chief Secretary, Information, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi & Village Industry, Navneet Sehgal tweeted the news via social media - "Famous actress Kangana Ranaut met...Hon'ble Chief Minister of UP, who presented her with an ODOP product. Kangana ji will be our brand ambassador for ODOP."