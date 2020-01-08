Kangana Thanks Deepika & Meghna for Making ‘Chhapaak’

As the country erupts in praise for Deepika Padukone after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to condemn the attack on students, Kangana Ranaut also has something to say to the actor regarding her upcoming film Chhapaak. Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share a video wherein Kangana is seen thanking Deepika, Meghna Gulzar and team Chhapaak for making the film on the subject of acid attacks.

Kangana began by saying that after watching the trailer of Chhapaak, she was reminded of her sister Rangoli, who is also an acid attack survivor. “After watching the trailer I relived all the memories associated with Rangoli’s acid attack. My sister’s courage and fighting spirit has inspired me to deal with every situation in life.”