Taapsee Pannu Tweets About ‘Jealousy’, Kangana Takes the Bait

Yes, the pandemic is still on and while cinema halls have opened with 50% occupancy, no major Bollywood film is ready to take the plunge for a release in theatres. However, actors Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu are doing their very best to keep their fans entertained on Twitter.

Here’s the latest - ever since Kangana’s sister Rangoli called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy’ of the Queen actor, Kangana’s fans have been trying to prove how Taapsee tries to imitate her. The latest “evidence” pushed out by a Kangana fan was a photo in which we see the actors striking an almost identical pose wearing slightly similarly hued clothes. While this was no evidence of Taapsee trying to “copy” Kangana in any way, the Tanu Weds Manu actor grabbed the opportunity to mock Taapsee and call her a “true fan” for “impersonating” her.

Kangana being Kangana could not of course stop at that, the actor went on to compare herself with - wait for it - Amitabh Bachchan. “...no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan,” declared the Padma Shri awardee.