Taapsee Pannu Tweets About ‘Jealousy’, Kangana Takes the Bait
Kangana Ranaut says she’s flattered by Taapsee and compares herself with Amitabh Bachchan.
Yes, the pandemic is still on and while cinema halls have opened with 50% occupancy, no major Bollywood film is ready to take the plunge for a release in theatres. However, actors Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu are doing their very best to keep their fans entertained on Twitter.
Here’s the latest - ever since Kangana’s sister Rangoli called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy’ of the Queen actor, Kangana’s fans have been trying to prove how Taapsee tries to imitate her. The latest “evidence” pushed out by a Kangana fan was a photo in which we see the actors striking an almost identical pose wearing slightly similarly hued clothes. While this was no evidence of Taapsee trying to “copy” Kangana in any way, the Tanu Weds Manu actor grabbed the opportunity to mock Taapsee and call her a “true fan” for “impersonating” her.
Kangana being Kangana could not of course stop at that, the actor went on to compare herself with - wait for it - Amitabh Bachchan. “...no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan,” declared the Padma Shri awardee.
Taapsee reacted to the barb by diplomatically tweeting out a quote about self-confidence and jealousy. The actor did not tag anyone or even mention anybody’s name with the tweet. Her only message with the quote was, “#ThoughtofTheDay actually almost everyday now :)”
So, even though Taapsee didn’t mention anyone in her tweet, Kangana was quick to jump in and call Taapsee a “genius” and “supernova of art, beauty and talent”.
Kangana had earlier tweeted in July last year criticising Taapsee for allegedly “attacking” her to be in the good books of the “movie mafia”.
Taapsee who has had a string of commercial successes since Pink with films like Mulk, Badla, Mission Mangal and Thappad combined with critical acclaim for her performances in Manmarziyaan, Game Over and Saand Ki Aankh seems to have ruffled a few feathers.
