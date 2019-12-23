I Welcome Richa and My Differing Political Opinions: Kangana

Kangana also said that intellectual and personal growth of women in Bollywood are frowned upon. “When it comes to women in Bollywood, wrinkles, grey hair and even intellectual growth are frowned upon. Even the personal growth of actresses are not taken too kindly. I find this quite frightening. I thought I would get a suspension letter at 28-29 years old.”

The actor also said that if and when she will quit, it should be her own decision. “Maybe I want to quit, but that has to be my decision. I don’t want others to decide my destiny. So, as an actor I have made a place choosing those films where my wrinkles will not be frowned upon, and I can have a dignified career by not resorting to injections or other beauty techniques. I should be able to work the way a man does. At the same time I would want to be in a profession that is not identified by my gender,” she adds.