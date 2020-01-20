Deepika Should Apologise for Insensitive Tik Tok Video: Kangana
Deepika Padukone has been receiving flak on social media for putting up a video where a Tik Tok influencer recreates three of her looks from the posters of her movies including Chhapaak. Deepika plays an acid attack survivor in the film. Reacting to the social media outrage, Kangana Ranaut said that Deepika should apologise for her insensitive approach.
Speaking to India Today, Kangana said that her sister Rangoli was offended after watching the video. “Rangoli is an acid attack survivor and she was very hurt seeing the video. Sometimes, marketing teams tend to go overboard with their promotions, and I am sure Deepika must be having some explanation for this,” the Panga actor said
Kangana went on to say that Deepika should apologise to the people who are hurt.
Kangana added that sometimes we get carried away by Tik Tok videos. Not just the video, she also spoke about Deepika’s visit to JNU. “I think women should support women and I am not somebody to comment on what Deepika has done or should have done. She was exercising her democratic right, but if I were given the choice I would never stand behind the Tukde Tukde gang.”
Kangana said that she does not side with the opinions of the anti-CAA protestors, who in her opinion are out to “divide the country.” “I can’t understand why they celebrate when our jawans die.”
