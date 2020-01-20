Deepika Should Apologise for Insensitive Tik Tok Video: Kangana

Deepika Padukone has been receiving flak on social media for putting up a video where a Tik Tok influencer recreates three of her looks from the posters of her movies including Chhapaak. Deepika plays an acid attack survivor in the film. Reacting to the social media outrage, Kangana Ranaut said that Deepika should apologise for her insensitive approach.

Speaking to India Today, Kangana said that her sister Rangoli was offended after watching the video. “Rangoli is an acid attack survivor and she was very hurt seeing the video. Sometimes, marketing teams tend to go overboard with their promotions, and I am sure Deepika must be having some explanation for this,” the Panga actor said