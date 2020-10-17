Bandra Court Orders FIR to be Registered Against Kangana Ranaut

According to reports, an FIR has been ordered to be registered against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel by a Magistrate Court in Bandra. The charge against the Ranaut sisters is for “trying to create hatred and communal tension between Hindus and Muslims” through their social media posts on Twitter.

As per sources, the FIR has been filed under various sections included 295A (Deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 124A (Sedition) of the IPC.