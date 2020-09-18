Will Controversy Affect Kangana Ranaut’s Upcoming Films? 

On being asked if he would work with Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt commented that while she is a good actor, he would be reduced to a clapper boy on the sets if he chose to work with her. Kangana has had a past record of tiffs with filmmakers over credits and control - first with Hansal Mehta while making Simran and then with Krish during Manikarnika. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj too has commented that he believed his film Rangoon did not work because his actors - Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut did not get along.

In an industry where you are only as good as your last hit, Kangana surely needs a big success at the box-office right now since her last bonafide hit was Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. Since then, her films I Love NY, Katti Batti, Rangoon, Simran, Mental Hai Kya and Panga haven’t been commercial hits. Her directorial debut Manikarnika, in which she also played the title role, just broke even.

Interestingly, Kangana’s next release is about an actor turned politician who took on her adversaries with a vengeance. Will J Jayalalithaa’s life story, which Kangana so identifies with, bring back her box-office mojo? Let’s wait till Thalaivi storms into theatres.