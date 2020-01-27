Rose to Top on Own Merit: Kangana Congratulates KJo on Padma Shri
Kangana Ranaut extended her congratulations to fellow Padma Shri Award-winner Karan Johar. In an interview with India Today, the Panga actor said that she felt he “totally deserves this award”. She acknowledged that despite having an advantage in the film industry thanks to his father Yash Johar, he has earned the honour on his own merit.
She told the publication,
“I heartily congratulate him (Karan Johar). I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is ‘Kesari’ or ‘Good Newwz’, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”Kangana Ranaut, Actor
She added that she had grown up watching Karan’s films and Ekta Kapoor’s serials, so to be included in the “same league as these bigwigs” and to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a “matter of pride” for her.
Kangana has repeatedly called KJo out for his propensity for working with a select handful of Bollywood stars and launching star kids. In an appearance on his talkshow Koffee With Karan in 2017 she crowned him the “flagbearer of nepotism”.
Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Adnan Sami are among 118 Padma Shri awardees for 2020, which were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on 25 January.
Shortly after the news broke, Karan Johar took to Instagram to express his gratitude at receiving the honour. He wrote, “It’s not very often that I’m at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion... The PadmaShri. Such an honour to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream everyday, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed”.
Kangana reacted to the announcement saying she was “humbled and honoured”. She dedicated her Padma Shri to “every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter, to every mother, to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country.”
