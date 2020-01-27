Rose to Top on Own Merit: Kangana Congratulates KJo on Padma Shri

Shortly after the news broke, Karan Johar took to Instagram to express his gratitude at receiving the honour. He wrote, “It’s not very often that I’m at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion... The PadmaShri. Such an honour to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream everyday, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed”.

Kangana reacted to the announcement saying she was “humbled and honoured”. She dedicated her Padma Shri to “every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter, to every mother, to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country.”