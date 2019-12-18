Kangana Calls Bollywood Celebs ‘Cowards’ for Their Silence on CAA
Since the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act began, people have been calling out Bollywood celebrities for not speaking out about the same. While some actors like Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Sayani Gupta, Swara Bhasker and Farhan Akhtar have raised their voices against the Act and violence against the Jamia Millia Islamia University students, a large section of the fraternity remains silent.
Now, actor Kangana Ranaut has opened up about this silence, calling the celebrities ‘cowards’ and ‘spineless’. In an interview to Times of India, Kangana said they should be ashamed of themselves. She said, “I have no illusions about the fact that Bollywood is full of cowards who are full of themselves. All they do is just look into the mirror 20 times a day and when they’re asked they say we have electricity and we have access to everything, we are privileged, why should we be bothered about the country. They’re above everything and everyone just because they have electricity, water and beautiful houses to live in.”
She added that celebrities have been given the power to lead people, and need to justify this position and power. “They live under the fear of everything. They are the most scared human beings I’ve ever seen. They’re spineless people. That’s why they bully outsiders, they bully girls because they are cowards. And I feel there is really no hope for them. We need to stop projecting them as icons, we need to stop projecting them as our torchbearers, we need to see them for who they are,” said Kangana.
