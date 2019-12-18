Kangana Calls Bollywood Celebs ‘Cowards’ for Their Silence on CAA

Since the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act began, people have been calling out Bollywood celebrities for not speaking out about the same. While some actors like Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Sayani Gupta, Swara Bhasker and Farhan Akhtar have raised their voices against the Act and violence against the Jamia Millia Islamia University students, a large section of the fraternity remains silent.

Now, actor Kangana Ranaut has opened up about this silence, calling the celebrities ‘cowards’ and ‘spineless’. In an interview to Times of India, Kangana said they should be ashamed of themselves. She said, “I have no illusions about the fact that Bollywood is full of cowards who are full of themselves. All they do is just look into the mirror 20 times a day and when they’re asked they say we have electricity and we have access to everything, we are privileged, why should we be bothered about the country. They’re above everything and everyone just because they have electricity, water and beautiful houses to live in.”