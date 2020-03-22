COVID-19: Kangana Ranaut And Family Applaud Health Workers
Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut along with sister Rangoli and other family members joined thousands others to appreciate the work of health professionals on the frontend of the battle against COVID-19.
This is after PM Narendra Modi urged the public to adhere to a nation-wide public curfew, where he asked them to make noise at 5 PM as a way to express gratitude towards the health workers fighting the deadly virus everyday.
Her team shared a video of the family on Instagram. “#Kangana and family standing in solidarity with our nation and the ones serving on the frontline of the Covid-19 outbreak.”, the post was captioned.
Earlier, her team posted a photo of her reading the book Death by Sadhguru, saying the curfew is a good opportunity to spend time with oneself. “A lightened up day, and an enlightening book! Kangana was captured this morning gorging on 'Death' by @sadhguruwhich she highly recommends for others to read. She also suggests to read the more famous counterparts, 'Inner Engineering' and 'Mystic's Musings' and make the most out of this self-quarantine period.” the post said.
Several other celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Mandira Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh also joined in with similar posts.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
