First Single of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ Courts Controversy; Here's Why

Ace actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan had previously mentioned that he is willing to give up on cinema if it becomes a hindrance to his political career. However, interestingly, it looks like he leverages his career in cinema to further propel his political career.

However, his film Vikram's first single 'Pathala Pathala' has courted controversy over the usage of certain words like ‘Ondriyam’ that have been interpreted by many as targeting the union government.

The actor who formed his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018 continues to entertain his fans and followers as an artist through his films and television shows.