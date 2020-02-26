Kiss With Kamal Haasan Was Without Consent: Tamil Actor Rekha

In the video, Rekha mentions a scene in which both hers and Haasan’s characters are about to commit suicide. Right before committing suicide, Haasan’s character kisses Rekha. In the interview, Rekha has revealed that she did not give her consent for the kiss. She also revealed that after the shoot she was worried that the scene would upset her father. She also added that the scene bothered her for a few days.

When Rekha took this up with the director, Balachander dismissed her concern by saying that there was nothing vulgar about the scene and that the kiss was important to portray the bonding between the two characters.

