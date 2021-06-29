Voice Concern for Liberty: Kamal Haasan on Cinematograph Act Draft

In April, the Centre scrapped the Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal where filmmakers could make appeals for certification if they didn't agree with the certification board.

Several filmmakers and artistes also wrote an appeal to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting urging the Centre to revoke the amendments to the Cinematograph Act 1952. Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Neeraj Ghaywan, and actors Shabana Azmi and Farhan Akhtar were among the signatories.

According to the amendments proposed to the Cinematograph Act, the Union government can direct the CBFC to re-examine any film which has been certified for public exhibition citing a violation of Section 5B(1) of the Act.

Section 5B (1) states: "A film shall not be certified for public exhibition if, in the opinion of the authority competent to grant the certificate, the film or any part of it is against the interests of [the sovereignty and integrity of India] the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or involves defamation or contempt of court or is likely to incite the commission of any offence."

The Centre released a draft of the bill and sought comments from the public which will be accepted till 2 July.