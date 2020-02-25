Kamal Haasan Calls for Safety Audit of Sets Post ‘Indian 2’ Mishap

Actor Kamal Haasan has called for a safety audit of sets to be conducted and questioned the steps taken by Lyca Productions to ensure the safety of the artists, crew and other technicians after the mishap on the sets of his film Indian 2.

According to a report in The Hindu, in a letter to Lyca Productions Chairman and Founder A. Subhaskaran, he said, “Any loss, cost damage, risk undergone on account of the production team failing to carry out what they ought to have carried out has to be compensated in full and at the earliest.”

Further, he added that Lyca Productions should ensure that the affected get the best of medical help, and the victims’ families should be provided with both financial and emotional support.

Calling for a safety audit to be conducted at shoot locations, Kamal Haasan wrote that it will restore the confidence of the cast and crew to report back on sets.