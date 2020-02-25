Kamal Haasan Calls for Safety Audit of Sets Post ‘Indian 2’ Mishap
Actor Kamal Haasan has called for a safety audit of sets to be conducted and questioned the steps taken by Lyca Productions to ensure the safety of the artists, crew and other technicians after the mishap on the sets of his film Indian 2.
According to a report in The Hindu, in a letter to Lyca Productions Chairman and Founder A. Subhaskaran, he said, “Any loss, cost damage, risk undergone on account of the production team failing to carry out what they ought to have carried out has to be compensated in full and at the earliest.”
Further, he added that Lyca Productions should ensure that the affected get the best of medical help, and the victims’ families should be provided with both financial and emotional support.
Calling for a safety audit to be conducted at shoot locations, Kamal Haasan wrote that it will restore the confidence of the cast and crew to report back on sets.
“You should implement all guidelines on safety and institute an audit process to assess safety standards at shoot locations before the commencement of any shoot. Only by such positive and proactive steps- the production team can demonstrate its diligence in adhering to safety requirements and thereby restore the confidence of the cast and crew(including me) to report back for shoot.”Kamal Haasan
After three people were killed and nine injured in a crane accident on the sets of Indian 2, he had also announced that he will be giving Rs 1 crore rupees to the families of the deceased. In a statement to the media, he said, “There are accidents waiting to happen and we should make sure they don't happen. After an accident, everyone says precautions should've been taken. I am not looking at this as an accident that happened in Lyca Productions but in my own family.”
