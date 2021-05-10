Kalki Pens Memoir on Motherhood, Titled 'The Elephant in the Womb'

Actor Kalki Koechlin is all set to unveil her debut book, a memoir on motherhood. Titled 'The Elephant In the Womb', the non-fiction book will be out in the fall of 2021, as per a report by The Times of India.

A graphic book, 'The Elephant In The Womb' is a collection of personal essays on motherhood and parenting by Kalki. Speaking about the experience the actor said in a statement, "While I was struggling with my pregnancy and my new role as a mother, it was my friends who helped me. They shared their rough times and dark phases and how they got through it with laughter and contemplation, and that helped me more than those who spoke only of the glorious, blessed babe in arms that brought light into their lives."