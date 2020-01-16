Kalki Opens up to Kareena About Relationship With Anurag Kashyap
On a recent appearance on Kareena Kapoor’s talk show What Women Want, Kalki Koechlin opened up about her relationship with director Anurag Kashyap. The couple were divorced in 2015 but have remained on friendly terms. When asked how they have managed to keep things cordial, Kalki confessed that they spent a lot of time apart initially but slowly reconciled. She said,
She also reflected on the break-up of her marriage to Anurag saying that perhaps the timing was wrong.
Kalki is currently expecting her first child with Israeli musician Guy Hershberg. The couple met two years ago when Kalki was holidaying in Israel with friends. She told Kareena that while she and Guy had considered marriage, they were in no hurry to tie the knot. “It's not like we're against marriage. We do want to get married, it's just that the time hasn't come yet. I think it should be a conscious decision when we are both happy to do it and when we can do it not in a rushed way,” she explained.
Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Sacred Games actor told Mumbai Mirror that Anurag had been supportive of the news. “He just welcomed me to the parents’ club and told me to call if I need anything. Seeing Aaliyah (Kashyap’s daughter) growing up and my own brother Oriel too, I’ve already got a glimpse into this role of a lifetime,” she said.
As for dealing with barbs about having a child while unmarried, Kalki told Kareena she isn’t fazed by criticism from strangers. “I have this magic, like a superpower, which is switching off my mobile phone and switching off from social media. I just don't read the comments. I feel if I need positive criticism in my life, it's going to come from the people who know me,” she said.
