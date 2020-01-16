Kalki Opens up to Kareena About Relationship With Anurag Kashyap

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Sacred Games actor told Mumbai Mirror that Anurag had been supportive of the news. “He just welcomed me to the parents’ club and told me to call if I need anything. Seeing Aaliyah (Kashyap’s daughter) growing up and my own brother Oriel too, I’ve already got a glimpse into this role of a lifetime,” she said.

As for dealing with barbs about having a child while unmarried, Kalki told Kareena she isn’t fazed by criticism from strangers. “I have this magic, like a superpower, which is switching off my mobile phone and switching off from social media. I just don't read the comments. I feel if I need positive criticism in my life, it's going to come from the people who know me,” she said.