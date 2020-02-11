Kalki Koechlin Shares First Pictures of Baby Girl Sappho
Actor Kalki Koechlin and her partner Guy Hershberg became parents to a baby girl on Friday, through the water birthing method. On Monday, the actor shared the first photographs of her daughter, whom they’ve named Sappho. The pictures show Kalki and her partner, with their baby girl and her doctors.
Sharing the pictures from the nursing home, where she gave birth, Kalki wrote, “So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!”
On Sunday, Kalki posted a photograph of Sappho’s footprints, announcing her birth. Sharing the picture, she commended all the mothers for going ‘through the intense and gruesome experience of birth’.
“Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty,” read the caption.