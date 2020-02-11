Kalki Koechlin Shares First Pictures of Baby Girl Sappho

Actor Kalki Koechlin and her partner Guy Hershberg became parents to a baby girl on Friday, through the water birthing method. On Monday, the actor shared the first photographs of her daughter, whom they’ve named Sappho. The pictures show Kalki and her partner, with their baby girl and her doctors.

Sharing the pictures from the nursing home, where she gave birth, Kalki wrote, “So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!”