It’s a Girl! Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg Become Parents

According to reports actor Kalki Koechlin and her partner Guy Hershberg have become parents to a baby girl. Kalki and Guy reportedly welcomed their baby girl on 7 February through the water birthing method. However, there has been no official confirmation of the birth of their baby as yet from either of the parents. Kalki had been actively posting pictures of herself on Instagram during her pregnancy.

One of Kalki’s last posts 6 days ago said:

“Today I will plant a seed, allowing my intentions to grow into another being - another me, but more conscious, more careful . I feel as if this creature, which began as a virus of discomfort inside me, slowly threatening my independence, stalling my capacity to create, or to think for myself, and eating into my daily routine, is now firmly a mirror of my own insecurities, a counter to my fears, a soul that can evolve and grow more rapidly than I have in all my years.

So perhaps the opposite of destruction is not creation, but simply balance. And the opposite of creation is not destruction, but constant distraction. So I sit and wait. Write and read. Try to keep my balance. And breathe. Because that's all I can get right sometimes.”