'Kalki 2898 AD' Leads Box Office Chart In India For First Half Of 2024

After 'Kalki 2898 AD', the second-highest-grossing film is 'Fighter'.

Kalki 2898 AD is India’s highest-grossing film for the first half of 2024, contributing 15% of the year's total box office earnings, as reported by Ormax Media.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas, the film grossed $92.3 million ( Rs 5,015 Cr) in India.

In the first half of 2024, the Indian box office reached over INR 50 billion ($600 million), a 3% increase from the same period in 2023.

June was the top-performing month, with collections exceeding $140 million, followed by March 2024.

After Kalki 2898 AD, the second-highest-grossing film is Fighter.

Both the film stars Deepika Padukone in leading roles.

These two films are followed by the Telugu language film Hanu-Man.

In continuation of the report, the box office in the second half of 2024 will outperform than the first half. A trajectory which is similar to 2023, with a strong lineup of films awaiting release like Pushpa 2: The RuleStree 2Singham AgainThe Greatest Of All Time and Devara.

