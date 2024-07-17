'Kalki 2898 AD' Leads Box Office Chart In India For First Half Of 2024

Kalki 2898 AD is India’s highest-grossing film for the first half of 2024, contributing 15% of the year's total box office earnings, as reported by Ormax Media.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas, the film grossed $92.3 million ( Rs 5,015 Cr) in India.

In the first half of 2024, the Indian box office reached over INR 50 billion ($600 million), a 3% increase from the same period in 2023.

June was the top-performing month, with collections exceeding $140 million, followed by March 2024.