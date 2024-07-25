Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 28: Prabhas’ Film Crosses ₹1100 Cr Globally

The dystopian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has surpassed ₹1100 crore worldwide. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, the film has now entered its fifth week.
The makers of the film took to social media to announce the news . They wrote: “A resounding phenomenon at the box office... 1100 CRORES and counting… #Kalki2898AD continues its epic run into the 5th week!”
The makers claimed the film crossed the ₹1000 crore mark globally on day 15.
In other news a sequel is planned to continue the story of the film in view of the success of the film. However not much is known about the plot in question and who are the actors who will reprise their roles.
Kalki 2898 AD was released worldwide on June 27.
