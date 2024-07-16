Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 19: Prabhas’ Film Mints Over 4 Cr

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, continues to draw large crowds even into its third week at the box office.
On its 19th day of release, Monday saw Kalki outperforming Indian 2, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, which was in its fourth day. Kalki also secured a spot among the top-grossing Indian films domestically.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on July 15, Kalki earned Rs 4.3 crore domestically, while Indian 2 earned Rs 3.15 crore, marking a significant decline from its Sunday earnings. Despite a 73% drop from Sunday's earnings of Rs 16.45 crore, Kalki's strong performance indicates it is likely to maintain steady momentum throughout the week.
Kalki also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.
