Kal Penn Comes Out and Announces He's Engaged to Partner of 11 Years
Kal Penn also writes about his relationship with Josh in his memoir 'You Can't Be Serious'.
Kal Penn opened up about his sexuality during a recent interview and revealed that he is engaged to his partner of 11 years, Josh. “I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people. There's no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s--- out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did,” Kal Penn said.
Penn revealed that he met and fell in love with his fiancé Josh when he was in Washington DC working for the Obama administration. He has shared the couple’s story in his new memoir ‘You Can’t Be Serious’.
In the book, he talked about his first date with Josh. Penn wrote that Josh showed up to the date with an 18-pack of Coors Light and switched the channel to NASCAR.
Kal Penn recalls thinking, “This obviously is not going to work. He added, "I have one day off from The White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns? Next thing you know, it's been a couple months and we're watching NASCAR every Sunday. I'm like, 'What is happening?' I wanted the reader to enjoy the love and the humor through all of those stories.”
Penn is grateful for the support he has received from his family and friends. Adding that Josh and his parents are private people, Penn told People that he’s always “been very public with everybody I've personally interacted with.”
Penn further said that he felt ‘very supported by everyone’ and came out to his parents and close friends first. “I know this sounds jokey, but it's true: When you've already told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you intend to be an actor for a living, really any conversations that come after that are super easy,” Penn said.
The actor added, “They're just like, 'Yeah, okay.' I felt very supported by everyone. That's a wonderful thing. I know everybody has different experiences with that and so I definitely feel very fortunate.”
Penn’s book ‘You Can’t Be Serious’ drops on 2 November. The Harold & Kumar actor is now planning his wedding to Josh. "Obviously I am engaged to a man and our families will be there for the wedding. The big disagreement now is whether it's a huge wedding or a tiny wedding. I want the big ass Indian wedding. Josh, hates attention,” Penn told People.
