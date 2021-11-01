Kal Penn Comes Out and Announces He's Engaged to Partner of 11 Years

Penn is grateful for the support he has received from his family and friends. Adding that Josh and his parents are private people, Penn told People that he’s always “been very public with everybody I've personally interacted with.”

Penn further said that he felt ‘very supported by everyone’ and came out to his parents and close friends first. “I know this sounds jokey, but it's true: When you've already told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you intend to be an actor for a living, really any conversations that come after that are super easy,” Penn said.

The actor added, “They're just like, 'Yeah, okay.' I felt very supported by everyone. That's a wonderful thing. I know everybody has different experiences with that and so I definitely feel very fortunate.”