ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kajol Wishes Husband Ajay Devgn In a Hilarious Way On His Birthday

Kajol wishes husband Ajay Devgn in a hilarious way on his 55th birthday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Actor Kajol was one of the first to extend birthday wishes to Ajay Devgn as he turned 55. She took to both Twitter and Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for him, offering a glimpse into a lesser-known side of him.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kajol took to social media to write, "Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn."

She continued, "if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately"

She posted a photo of Ajay from one of their vacations. He's wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses, posing by a lake or the sea.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Kajol 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×