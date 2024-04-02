Kajol Wishes Husband Ajay Devgn In a Hilarious Way On His Birthday

Actor Kajol was one of the first to extend birthday wishes to Ajay Devgn as he turned 55. She took to both Twitter and Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for him, offering a glimpse into a lesser-known side of him.
Kajol took to social media to write, "Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn."
She continued, "if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately"
She posted a photo of Ajay from one of their vacations. He's wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses, posing by a lake or the sea.
