Kajol to Romance Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Next? Actor Reacts
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan were last seen together in Dilwale.
There have been speculations about Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space in Rajkumar Hirani's next. However, speaking to a news portal Kajol said that she hasn't been approached for the film yet.
“They haven’t approached me yet. I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now," Hindustan Times quoted the actor as saying.
Kajol and Shah Rukh first appeared together in the 1993 film Baazigar. Since then they have starred opposite each other in a number of hit films, including Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan.
On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga, directed by Renuka Shahane. Shah Rukh has a bunch of films lined up, including Pathan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Brahmastra.
