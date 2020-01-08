Was Pregnant During ‘Kabhi Khushi..’, But Had a Miscarriage: Kajol
Was Pregnant During 'Kabhi Khushi..', But Had a Miscarriage: Kajol

In a Humans of Bombay post, Kajol has revealed that she suffered two miscarriages, before being able to conceive her children, Nysa and Yug. Talking about completing 25 years with husband Ajay Devgn, Kajol revealed that she was pregnant while shooting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

“I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough.”
Kajol

She said that she met Ajay on the sets of Hulchul and as she asked about her hero, she saw him sitting quietly in a corner.

“...We began talking on set & became friends. I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together...”
Recalling another fun incident, she said that Ajay also tried to bribe the pandit during their pheras, to make him hurry up the ceremony.

“We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him!”

Wanting an elaborate honeymoon, Kajol planned one to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles and Egypt. However, just before flying to Egypt, Ajay fell sick and they cut short their trip.

“Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!”

