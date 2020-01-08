Was Pregnant During ‘Kabhi Khushi..’, But Had a Miscarriage: Kajol
In a Humans of Bombay post, Kajol has revealed that she suffered two miscarriages, before being able to conceive her children, Nysa and Yug. Talking about completing 25 years with husband Ajay Devgn, Kajol revealed that she was pregnant while shooting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.
She said that she met Ajay on the sets of Hulchul and as she asked about her hero, she saw him sitting quietly in a corner.
Recalling another fun incident, she said that Ajay also tried to bribe the pandit during their pheras, to make him hurry up the ceremony.
Wanting an elaborate honeymoon, Kajol planned one to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles and Egypt. However, just before flying to Egypt, Ajay fell sick and they cut short their trip.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)