Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal and Gatuam Kitchlu’s Wedding Photos
Photos of actor Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding.
Actor Kajal Aggarwal married her fiancé, businessman Gautam Kitchlu, in a private ceremony in Mumbai on Friday evening. A few pictures from the function show that Kajal wore a red lehenga, accessorised with a kundan necklace for her big day. Kajal is a popular actor with several Tamil and Telugu films to her credit. She has also acted in a few Hindi films including Singham opposite Ajay Devgn.
Gautam is a Mumbai-based businessman, who describes himself as a tech and design enthusiast. He founded a company called Discern Living in 2015. He also attended the Fashion Institute of Technology and INSEAD.
See their wedding pictures here:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.