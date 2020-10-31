Kajal Aggarwal and Gatuam Kitchlu’s Wedding Photos 

Actor Kajal Aggarwal married her fiancé, businessman Gautam Kitchlu, in a private ceremony in Mumbai on Friday evening. A few pictures from the function show that Kajal wore a red lehenga, accessorised with a kundan necklace for her big day. Kajal is a popular actor with several Tamil and Telugu films to her credit. She has also acted in a few Hindi films including Singham opposite Ajay Devgn.

Gautam is a Mumbai-based businessman, who describes himself as a tech and design enthusiast. He founded a company called Discern Living in 2015. He also attended the Fashion Institute of Technology and INSEAD.

See their wedding pictures here: