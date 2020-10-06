Kajal Aggarwal to Tie the Knot With Businessman Gautam Kitchlu
Kajal Aggarwal shared the news on social media.
Actor Kajal Aggarwal, a popular face in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, took to Twitter to announce that she is getting married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu on 30 October.
"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support", Kajol shared her message on Twitter.
As per reports, Gautam is a businessman who owns Discern Living, an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor.
