'Kacha Badam' Singer Sustains Injuries After Accident, Admitted to Hospital
The incident took place when he was reportedly learning to drive his newly-bought car.
Bhuban Badyakar, of 'Kacha Badam' fame, was injured in accident on Monday, 28 February. The viral singer was rushed to the hospital after he sustained injuries on his chest and head.
The incident took place near his home in Birbhum district's Dubrajpur, when he was reportedly learning to drive his newly-bought car.
Before his song went viral late last year, Badyakar sold peanuts in Dubrajpur.
After attaining fame, Badyakar was invited to perform at Someplace Else, a pub in Kolkata.
Badyakar was recently awarded Rs 3 lakh by Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his song. Before that, he was also felicitated by the West Bengal police for his music and has received shoutouts from various celebrities and countless social media users.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
