Kabir Khan to Direct Web Series on Subhas Bose’s INA

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is set to enter the digital space as a director with the upcoming web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari have been roped in to play the lead roles.

The series will reportedly recount true stories of the men and women who fought for India’s independence as part of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. An official confirmation on the plot is awaited.

On Tuesday, Kabir shared the first poster of the web series, which he is creating and directing, and which will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year.