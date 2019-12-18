Kabir Khan to Direct Web Series on Subhas Bose’s INA
Filmmaker Kabir Khan is set to enter the digital space as a director with the upcoming web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari have been roped in to play the lead roles.
The series will reportedly recount true stories of the men and women who fought for India’s independence as part of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. An official confirmation on the plot is awaited.
On Tuesday, Kabir shared the first poster of the web series, which he is creating and directing, and which will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year.
“Walking into a new medium with a longstanding dream! Super excited to present my passion project, #TheForgottenArmy,” Kabir Khan posted on Instagram.
Ranveer Singh, who will essay the titular role in Khan’s upcoming film ’83, seems to be very excited about the project. He replied "HAAAAAAAAAN!!!" to Kabir's post.
Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny , who was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: “Blood, sweat and passion.. sab Azaadi ke liye.. screen wahi, scale alag!”
Kabir’s last digital outing was the multilingual documentary drama web series Roar of The Lion, which he produced for Hotstar.
