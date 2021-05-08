Kabir Bedi's Stories I Must Tell Is Everything You Expect & Beyond

Bedi recalls nearly every stimulating conversation that he had ever had with a slew of people ranging from His Holiness The Dalai Lama XIV to Gina Lollobrigida. Honest, scathing, at times, indulgent, primarily factual, somewhat mythical and laden with one fascinating anecdote after another, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor is everything that you expect from a good biography and beyond.

To say that Kabir Bedi led a fascinating life would be an understatement. Everything known or heard about Bedi is enough to warrant a book. An underappreciated Hindi film actor of the 1970s, Bedi transformed into a cultural icon in Italy and Europe. Reading him relive his journey in his words makes it all the more fun. Bedi met and interviewed the Beatles as a 20-year-old freelance reporter with the All India Radio in Delhi and moved to Bombay as a mark of protest after the national broadcaster recorded over the conversation.

At the heart of India's up-and-coming advertising scene in Bombay in the late 1960s, he started modelling and acting in theatre. His move to films with OP Ralhan's Hulchul did not precisely set the stage on fire. What makes Bedi one of the most intriguing icons of the 1970s Bombay is how he was a fulcrum of the era thanks to his lifestyle and general approach to things.